ESPN Computer Predicts Bucs W-L Record With Tom Brady

The entire landscape of the NFL changed this offseason when Tom Brady signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’ll now join a division that is loaded with solid quarterback play in Drew Brees, Teddy Bridgewater and Matt Ryan.

From a talent standpoint, the Buccaneers have more than enough firepower to compete in the NFC. Brady has plenty of weapons too use in Tampa Bay, which includes the best receiving duo in the league in Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.

ESPN’s Football Power Index made its record predictions for each team in the league. As you’d expect, the Buccaneers are expected to improve now that Brady is leading the offense.

According to ESPN’s FPI, the Buccaneers will own a 9-7 record during the 2020 season. This would give them the second-best record in the NFC South, as the Saints are projected to win one more game.

Tampa Bay has a tough schedule ahead of itself this fall. It’ll have to face Dallas, Green Bay, Kansas City, New Orleans, Seattle and other notable teams.

Expectations are high for the Buccaneers, so anything short of a playoff appearance would be a disappointment.

If the Bucs are going to make a title run this fall, Bruce Arians will need to be on the same page as Brady. That could take time though, especially since Brady has only been with one head coach his entire pro career.

Do you think Tampa Bay will win more than nine games in 2020?