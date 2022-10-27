Look: ESPN Has A Trade Suggestion For Tom Brady's Bucs

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are entering Week 8 with a disappointing 3-4 record. No one expected them to be under .500 at this point in the season.

During this Thursday's edition of “First Take," former NFL linebacker Bart Scott revealed his suggestion for Brady and the Buccaneers.

Scott believes the Buccaneers should call the Denver Broncos to see what they want for third-year wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

“A guy like Jerry Jeudy because he’s still under his rookie deal — you have him under control,” Scott said, via NESN. “You have him for more than one year. This is a present move and a future move.”

Jeudy has been mentioned in trade rumors for the past few weeks. He has 24 receptions for 386 yards and two touchdowns.

The Buccaneers are already committed to Mike Evans, Russell Gage and Chris Godwin for the foreseeable future. That could complicate their pursuit of a player like Jeudy.

But make no mistake, acquiring Jeudy would give the Buccaneers a boost for the second half of the season.