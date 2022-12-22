Look: ESPN NFL Reporter Has Issued An Apology

TAMPA, FL - NOVEMBER 30: A general view of Raymond James Stadium during a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 30, 2014 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ESPN reporter Jenna Laine received a lot of criticism this past weekend for her bizarre exchange with Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard.

Laine posted a video of Bernard being standoffish along with this caption: "Bucs running back Giovani Bernard didn’t want to talk to the media about what happened on the botched fake punt. Here’s that interaction. Note: As reporters, it is our job to seek clarity on what happened, especially on the most pivotal play of a game."

Several fans criticized Laine for thinking she was entitled to an answer from Bernard.

When some fan brought up Tom Brady's turnovers in the replies, Laine fired off a questionable response.

"OK? What does that have to do with anything? What next? You want me to provide him with a coloring book too?," Laine tweeted.

On late Wednesday night, Laine finally issued an apology for the way she conducted her postgame coverage.

"Didn't want to post something on here until I 1) I apologized to Giovani Bernard first, personally telling him I am SORRY, which I did and 2) Until I fully understood the missteps I took in postgame Sunday, as I didn't want this to be some hollow apology lacking sincerity," Laine wrote. "Obviously I afforded myself a period of grace that Giovani didn't get to have when asking him to talk postgame. He's a better person than me. For many reasons."

Laine finished her statement by saying she has "some growing to do."

Some fans think Laine's apology is insincere.

Laine will cover the Buccaneers' upcoming game against the Cardinals.