On Thursday night, the schedules for every NFL team were released with Kansas City and Houston kicking things off.

The Chiefs and Texans will battle it out on Thursday Night Football on September 10. Just a few days later, the rest of the league will take the field for their first games of the season.

One of the most intriguing storylines heading into the 2020 season revolves around the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After adding Tom Brady in free agency, the Buccaneers are expected to compete for a playoff spot.

Following the schedule release on Thursday night, ESPN NFL analyst Ryan Clark ran through the Buccaneers schedule. He predicted the team’s record in Brady’s first season.

Clark has the Bucs losing their first game of the season before going on a seven-game winning streak. After a 7-1 opening to the season, the former defensive back predicted a rockier close to the season.

Check it out.

A 4-4 close to the season would still put the Buccaneers at 11-5 and in prime position for a playoff spot.

Brady and company open with arguably their toughest game of the season. A road game against Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints isn’t an easy season-opener for Brady and the Bucs.