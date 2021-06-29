Tom Brady was already the most decorated NFL player of all time when he left the New England Patriots in free agency after the 2020 season.

During his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady added a seventh Lombardi Trophy to his trophy case. Despite his recent success, the everlasting question remains: when will he retire?

Brady will be 44-years-old when the 2021 season kicks off. However, one ESPN reporter doesn’t see him retiring after the 2021 season comes to an end.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington predicted Brady will play at least two more seasons.

Here’s what he said, via 247Sports:

“I remember a couple of years ago, asking him, ‘Yeah, are you going to retire this year?’ He’s like, ‘Why does everybody want me to retire so bad?’ And now he says this and we’re all like, ‘Wait a second. It’s eventually going to end?’ Yes, it’s going to end,” Darlington said. “To be very clear here, though, I don’t think it ends after this year, this past season. Some people around Brady were telling me that Tom was already talking about 2022. I honestly think, if I had to guess, I say he plays this season, he plays next season and then he retires. But who knows?”

Brady doesn’t have anything left to prove, but it’s clear he’s not walking away from the game any time soon.

How many more Super Bowls will he win?