ESPN Reporter Predicts When Tom Brady Will Retire

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady celebrates another Super Bowl ring.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates winning Super Bowl LV against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady was already the most decorated NFL player of all time when he left the New England Patriots in free agency after the 2020 season.

During his first season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady added a seventh Lombardi Trophy to his trophy case. Despite his recent success, the everlasting question remains: when will he retire?

Brady will be 44-years-old when the 2021 season kicks off. However, one ESPN reporter doesn’t see him retiring after the 2021 season comes to an end.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington predicted Brady will play at least two more seasons.

Here’s what he said, via 247Sports:

“I remember a couple of years ago, asking him, ‘Yeah, are you going to retire this year?’ He’s like, ‘Why does everybody want me to retire so bad?’ And now he says this and we’re all like, ‘Wait a second. It’s eventually going to end?’ Yes, it’s going to end,” Darlington said. “To be very clear here, though, I don’t think it ends after this year, this past season. Some people around Brady were telling me that Tom was already talking about 2022. I honestly think, if I had to guess, I say he plays this season, he plays next season and then he retires. But who knows?”

Brady doesn’t have anything left to prove, but it’s clear he’s not walking away from the game any time soon.

How many more Super Bowls will he win?


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.