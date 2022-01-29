ESPN Has 5-Word Response To Tom Brady Retirement Drama

On Saturday, ESPN insiders Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington announced that Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL. It didn’t take very long for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ coaching staff and front office to deny that report.

“No, he hasn’t that we know of,” Arians said when asked if Brady told the Buccaneers he has retired. “Agent just told us he hasn’t made up his mind.”

Brady’s father also commented on ESPN’s report. He’s denying that his son has retired.

Despite all the backlash, ESPN has not changed its story. In fact, the network just put out this statement: “We stand by our reporting.”

ESPN says, "We stand by our reporting." — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) January 29, 2022

On the latest episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady said that he would talk about his NFL future with his family. While he may retire, nothing is official at this time.

That being said, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport expects Brady to hang up his cleats this offseason.

“Tom Brady does intend to retire, per several people close to him,” Rapoport tweeted. “The pushback appears to be based on timing, rather than his eventual decision.”

Whenever the time comes for Brady to retire, he’ll leave the NFL as the most decorated quarterback of all time.