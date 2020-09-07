ESPN Simulator Predicts Bucs’ W-L Record With Tom Brady

ESPN’s simulator has released its win-loss prediction for the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2020 season.

The new-look Bucs are a big mystery heading into the 2020 season. The team features plenty of offensive stars, including: Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. The team also just recently signed former first-round pick Leonard Fournette last week.

There’s no question the Bucs offense features immense talent, but can it mesh? It takes time for a team to develop offensive chemistry, no matter how seasoned your veteran quarterback is. But ESPN is still high on Tampa Bay heading into the 2020 season.

ESPN’s simulator released its win-loss predictions for the Buccaneers for the 2020 season. ESPN predicts the Brady-led Bucs will finish the season at 10-6, but will lose the division to the New Orleans Saints. ESPN also predicts the Bucs will advance deep in the playoffs, but fall short in the NFC Championship Game.

“Tom Brady is headed to the NFC Championship Game after a 264-yard, 3-TD win over the Saints,” ESPN writes. “. . . Down goes Brady! A 330-passing-yard day from Brady wasn’t enough to top the efficiency of the Dallas passing attack.”

It wouldn’t be all too shocking to see the Bucs advance all the way to the NFC Championship Game. But Brady hasn’t had to deal with the difficulties of the NFC.

Brady and the Bucs will have to get through teams like Saints and 49ers to reach the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay begins its 2020 season this Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.