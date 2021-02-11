ESPN Suggests Potential Blockbuster Trade For The Buccaneers

During the Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ championship parade on Wednesday, general manager Jason Licht shouted “We’re going to f***ing win this thing again.” If he wants to be a man of his word, he’ll have to make sure he keeps some of the team’s key free agents around.

Tampa Bay has important decisions to make on Shaq Barrett, Lavonte David, Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski, and Ndamukong Suh just to name a few.

While the priority for the Buccaneers will be to keep their players around for the long haul, ESPN insider Jeff Darlington believes the NFC champs could make a big splash this offseason on the trade market.

Darlington discussed a hypothetical pairing between Odell Beckham Jr. and the Buccaneers this Thursday morning.

“I’m going to say Odell Beckham. I’m going to say that because of the relationship between Tom Brady and Odell, fully understanding that this would take a lot to actually make this happen,” Darlington said on ESPN’s Get Up. “Keep in mind that Tom Brady did not before the start of this season pitch Jason Licht on the idea of Odell coming down to Tampa despite the fact that those guys would like to play together at some point.

“I say this because I can see going into this offseason with Odell being in a situation where he feels more expendable to the Browns than he was last year that perhaps Jason Licht would make the call.”

Could OBJ be Tampa Bay bound?@JeffDarlington on the possibility of the Bucs acquiring Odell Beckham Jr. 👇 pic.twitter.com/SXXDoY6gA3 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 11, 2021

The idea of Beckham and Brady teaming up sounds awfully exciting, but the Browns might very well keep their All-Pro wideout for the 2021 season.

Besides, the Buccaneers are loaded at the wide receiver position. They already have Mike Evans, Scotty Miller and Tyler Johnson on their roster, and most league insiders expect them to bring back Antonio Brown and Chris Godwin.