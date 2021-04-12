Everyone Has The Same Team In Mind For Julian Edelman

After over a decade with the New England Patriots that included three Super Bowl rings and a Super Bowl MVP, Julian Edelman is a Patriot no longer.

Edelman was released by the Patriots today with a designation of a failed physical. He leaves New England as their No. 2 leader in career receptions with 620.

But the majority of people on social media believe that Edelman’s NFL career isn’t over just yet. Everybody seems to believe that there’s an obvious destination for him to go for the 2021 season: The Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Given that Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski are already there and that the Bucs are the reigning Super Bowl champions, it’s a no brainer. Yahoo Sports NFL analyst Charles Robinson joked that there’s a flight from Boston to Tampa in the next few minutes.

Next Boston to Tampa flight leaves in like 26 minutes.

But other reports out there seem to indicate that Julian Edelman might be done with football altogether.

NFL insider Mike Reiss tweeted that Edelman is mulling retirement. He suggested that his contract being terminated could merely be a precursor to a retirement announcement.

While Julian Edelman showed up on today's transaction wire as having his contract terminated by the Patriots, Edelman has been mulling retirement and this could just be a precursor to that announcement. — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) April 12, 2021

If Edelman really is retiring, it marks the end of one of the most prolific postseason wide receivers in NFL history.

Edelman played in 19 postseason games, recording 118 receptions for 1,442 yards and five touchdowns. He was the MVP of Super Bowl LIII.

Will Julian Edelman retire or will he join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?