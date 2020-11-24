Everyone Made Same Gisele Joke During Monday Night’s Loss

Back in 2012, during the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl loss to the New York Giants, Gisele Bundchen had a viral quote about her husband, Tom Brady.

Gisele was not happy with the performance of the Patriots wide receivers in the Super Bowl XLVI loss to the Giants.

“My husband cannot f—— throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time,” Bündchen reportedly said.

Monday night, Brady did just that. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback threw a pass, had it batted down into his arms, and then he threw the ball again. This was the play:

Tom Brady with the rare double forward pass completion 😅 #GoBucs (via @thecheckdown)pic.twitter.com/R3Nq32gsLg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 24, 2020

The Buccaneers lost to the Rams, 27-24, on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Unsurprisingly, Gisele Bundchen jokes went viral on social media following Brady’s double-pass play.

“Remember when Gisele Bundchen said ‘her husband cannot throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time?’ Well what’s this, Gisele?” one fan asked.

Remember when Gisele Bundchen said “her husband cannot throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time?” Well what’s this, @giseleofficial? https://t.co/fn1hJT07SG — ⚜️🖤 Saint Derek says #PrayForBrees 🖤⚜️ (@DPLegendary24) November 24, 2020

That was far from the only joke on social media on Monday night, too.

mY HUsbAnD CaNnOt ThrOw AnD CaTcH ThE BalL AT thE SaMe TiMe — PFTCommenter (@PFTCommenter) November 24, 2020

My husband cannot throw the ball and catch it too was always BS. — Randy Whitehouse (@RAWmaterial33) November 24, 2020

I guess Gisselle was wrong. Her husband CAN throw and catch the damn ball at the same time. https://t.co/uHAc7dyLjL — Otis Livingston (@OlivingstonTV) November 24, 2020

Brady struggled on Monday night, throwing two interceptions in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The bad game comes a couple of weeks after the Bucs were blown out by the Saints on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Tampa Bay appears to have a serious primetime games problem this fall.