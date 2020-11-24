The Spun

Everyone Made Same Gisele Joke During Monday Night’s Loss

Tom Brady and Gisele on the red carpet.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 21: (L-R) Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attends the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Back in 2012, during the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl loss to the New York Giants, Gisele Bundchen had a viral quote about her husband, Tom Brady.

Gisele was not happy with the performance of the Patriots wide receivers in the Super Bowl XLVI loss to the Giants.

“My husband cannot f—— throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time,” Bündchen reportedly said.

Monday night, Brady did just that. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback threw a pass, had it batted down into his arms, and then he threw the ball again. This was the play:

The Buccaneers lost to the Rams, 27-24, on ESPN’s Monday Night Football. Unsurprisingly, Gisele Bundchen jokes went viral on social media following Brady’s double-pass play.

Remember when Gisele Bundchen said ‘her husband cannot throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time?’ Well what’s this, Gisele?” one fan asked.

That was far from the only joke on social media on Monday night, too.

Brady struggled on Monday night, throwing two interceptions in the loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The bad game comes a couple of weeks after the Bucs were blown out by the Saints on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

Tampa Bay appears to have a serious primetime games problem this fall.


