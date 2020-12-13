Everyone Made Same Joke About Antonio Brown Sunday Morning

With fantasy football playoffs in full swing, Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself trending on Twitter earlier today.

The reason Brown was a hot topic was because of fantasy managers debating about whether or not to insert the Bucs’ wideout in their rosters. However, we can’t blame people who saw Brown’s name trending and immediately thought the worst.

After all, over the last 18 months or so, almost any time Brown’s name has been in the news, it is because the perennial Pro Bowler is either going through some drama with his team or in trouble with the law.

Not surprisingly, a lot of Twitter users made the same joke about AB after seeing him go viral on the site today.

When you see Antonio Brown trending and it's not because of another lawsuit… pic.twitter.com/xTRhCZUyjw — Sports Law Lust🎙 (@SportsLawLust) December 13, 2020

Whenever I see Antonio Brown trending these days: pic.twitter.com/ZWxJv6qUkF — President Airbud (@Airbudburner) December 13, 2020

Saw Antonio Brown trending and just assumed something was going down on I-75…. pic.twitter.com/FfEzpNrgu7 — Mark (@Mizzou58Steel) December 13, 2020

Any time Antonio Brown starts trending pic.twitter.com/W9bQhyEPI3 — Ozzy the Gagmeister 9-3 💚💛 (@Thats_Pantastic) December 13, 2020

Antonio Brown DIDN'T go over 90 MPH on a major suburban highway in Tampa? Oh, he's trending because of a stat thing. — Reginald Krampus Sanshire (@RKSvsEverything) December 13, 2020

Everyone thinks the same thing when Antonio Brown is trending 🤣 — Beijing Barry (@Treytoven_) December 13, 2020

In four games with Tampa Bay, AB has caught 20 passes for 168 yards. He is still waiting for his first touchdown reception with his new team.

Brown was held to two receptions for 13 yards in the Bucs’ last game two weeks ago, but with Mike Evans banged up and the team coming off a bye, there’s a chance for a breakout game for the mercurial receiver.

Tampa Bay hosts the Minnesota Vikings this afternoon.