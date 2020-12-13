The Spun

Everyone Made Same Joke About Antonio Brown Sunday Morning

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown against New Orleans.

With fantasy football playoffs in full swing, Tampa Bay wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself trending on Twitter earlier today.

The reason Brown was a hot topic was because of fantasy managers debating about whether or not to insert the Bucs’ wideout in their rosters. However, we can’t blame people who saw Brown’s name trending and immediately thought the worst.

After all, over the last 18 months or so, almost any time Brown’s name has been in the news, it is because the perennial Pro Bowler is either going through some drama with his team or in trouble with the law.

Not surprisingly, a lot of Twitter users made the same joke about AB after seeing him go viral on the site today.

In four games with Tampa Bay, AB has caught 20 passes for 168 yards. He is still waiting for his first touchdown reception with his new team.

Brown was held to two receptions for 13 yards in the Bucs’ last game two weeks ago, but with Mike Evans banged up and the team coming off a bye, there’s a chance for a breakout game for the mercurial receiver.

Tampa Bay hosts the Minnesota Vikings this afternoon.


