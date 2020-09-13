Everyone Made The Same Joke About Tom Brady’s Pick-Six

Jameis Winston is no longer on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the pick-sixes haven’t gone away.

Tom Brady is having somewhat of a rough debut for his new team on Sunday afternoon. The six-time Super Bowl champion is 11 of 17 for 107 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

The former New England Patriots quarterback threw a pick-six at the start of the second half.

The jokes were rolling in on social media following the pick-six. They’re pretty predictable…

“Jameis standing on the Saints sideline watching that Pick Six thinking, I could’ve done that,” Rich Eisen tweeted.

“Wow. You never see that: a Bucs QB throwing a Pick-6,” Brett McMurphy tweeted.

“Tom Brady honoring Jameis Winston with a pick 6 in his first game as a Buc. What a class act,” another fan wrote.

Winston, whom Brady is replacing in Tampa Bay, threw 30 interceptions in the 2019 season. Bucs head coach Bruce Arians made it clear that the team would improve in 2020 without those mistakes.

“With another quarterback?” Arians responded when asked if he could win without Jameis. “Oh yeah. If we can win with this one, we can definitely win with another one, too.”

It’s early, but the Bucs aren’t winning with Brady yet. Tampa Bay trails New Orleans, 24-14, midway through the third quarter.