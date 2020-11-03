Everyone Made The Same Joke After Tom Brady Got Sacked Tonight

Tom Brady was sacked during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game against the New York Giants. It was a pretty routine play in a vacuum.

However, considering the name of the player who brought Brady down, it led to a few chuckles. Giants rookie linebacker Carter Coughlin was in on the sack, the first of his career.

Of course, anybody who is familiar with Tom Brady’s career knows his kryptonite has been the Giants and Coughlin (Tom, that is) in big spots. Big Blue beat Brady and the Patriots twice in Super Bowls with Coughlin on the sideline.

Tom Coughlin isn’t at MetLife Stadium tonight, but the irony of a player who shares his surname making the play on Brady was not lost on those watching the game.

Coughlin sacked Brady.🤔 — Kim Jones (@KimJonesSports) November 3, 2020

Coughlin beating Brady. Some things never change. #TBvsNYG — Giants Nation (@NYG_Nation10) November 3, 2020

only appropriate that a guy named Coughlin gets his 1st career sack against Brady #TBvsNYG #MNF #giantschat — Lance Medow (@LanceMedow) November 3, 2020

A guy named Coughlin just sacked Tom Brady 😀 — DomP (@PESSIMETSdotCom) November 3, 2020

In case you were wondering, Carter Coughlin is not related to Tom, but he’s heard about it a lot since getting drafted back in April.

“No, I’ve never met [Giants’ two-time Super Bowl champion head coach Tom Coughlin], and we are not related,” Coughlin said at the time, “but I’ve got a bunch of people that have been asking me that over social media.”

Tampa Bay leads the Giants 22-17 midway through the fourth quarter on ESPN.