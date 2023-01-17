Everyone Said Same Thing About Gisele On Monday Night

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers were dismantled by the Cowboys on Monday night by a final score of 31-14.

Once the game went final, countless people started tweeting about Gisele Bundchen. It's unclear if she was watching her ex-husband's playoff game.

Nonetheless, several memes were made at Brady's expense on Monday night.

Many people are wondering if Brady regrets his decision to come out of retirement.

"Gisele trending while Brady gets bounced in the wild card round is the definition of brutal," one person tweeted. "No matter how goated you may be in anything you can get this treatment, cold world."

"Tom Brady gave up Gisele and his family so he could play football again after he promised to retire," another person wrote. "He keeps trying to fight Father Time. I've always understood that the heart and physical body are not on the same timeline. The heart wants to keep going, the body doesn't."

This season wasn't easy for Brady - on and off the field.

As for Brady's future, he's not ready to announce if he'll return for the 2023 season.