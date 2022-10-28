Everyone Said The Same Thing About Tom Brady, Mike Evans Tonight

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - DECEMBER 26: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown with Tom Brady #12 during the first quarter of a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on December 26, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Tom Brady and Mike Evans just aren't on the same page right now, at least when potential touchdowns are involved.

In the first quarter tonight, Brady missed an open Evans in the back of the end zone, putting way too much air on the throw. Evans made the catch but was unable to keep his feet inbounds.

This missed connection comes four days after Evans dropped a wide-open 64-yard touchdown pass on the Bucs' first drive in a loss to the Carolina Panthers.

"These two just can’t get right!" ESPN's Ryan Clark said. "Last week Mike Evans was butt, booty naked and this week he’s out there even open. Last week Evans dropped it and this one Brady overthrows him."

Others in the football world noted the trouble Brady and Evans are having right now.

The good news for the Bucs right now is they have controlled the game so far and lead the Baltimore Ravens 10-3 midway through the second quarter.

You can catch tonight's action on Amazon Prime Video.