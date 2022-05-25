Everyone's Wondering If The Tom Brady Golf Video Is Fake

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA - MAY 24: NFL player Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers plays his shot from the third tee during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images for The Match)

Tom Brady isn't just accurate in the pocket, he can hole out from long range on the golf course.

On Wednesday morning, Brady shared a video of him making a shot from a makeshift tee box. The video was captured by drones and showed just how precise his shot was.

However, there's a debate being had on Twitter regarding whether or not Brady's golf shot is real. Let's just say a large portion of the sports world believes this was an edited video.

"This is 2022's LeBron James full-court shot video," Mike Golic Jr. tweeted.

"He can't keep getting away with the CGI stunts," one person said.

"Instead of real things, Tom Brady is now giving me fake things to dislike about him," another wrote.

Despite all the controversy surrounding this video, Brady's latest post on Twitter already has over 30,000 likes.

Brady will get to show the world just how dangerous he is on the golf course on June 1.

We'll see Brady team up with Aaron Rodgers to take on Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes in the sixth edition of Capital One's The Match.