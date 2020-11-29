The Spun

Everyone’s Making The Same Jameis Winston Joke On Sunday

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston in Tampa Bay.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints stands on the field during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

A lot of people are playing quarterback in this afternoon’s Denver Broncos vs. New Orleans Saints game on Sunday afternoon.

Jameis Winston is not among them, though.

The Broncos, missing all four of their rostered quarterbacks, have practice squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton playing QB. Denver is also running a lot of Wild Cat action with the team’s running backs.

New Orleans, meanwhile, is going with Taysom Hill for the second straight week. The Saints are winning big, but Hill hasn’t done much through the air.

Hill is 7 of 14 for 42 yards, no touchdowns and one interception at the end of the third quarter. He does have nine carries for 36 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Fans are joking that it’s unfair for Jameis to be held on the bench when there’s so much bad quarterback play happening in one game.

The Saints appear to be committed to Hill for now. That’s somewhat understandable, given the contract situation, but Winston would be an upgrade in the passing game.

If Drew Brees is going to be out for a while, Sean Payton will have a tough decision to make.


