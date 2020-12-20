Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Tom Brady Today

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Tom Brady is on the verge of completing a huge comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tampa Bay got off to a stunningly bad start against the Falcons on Sunday, as Brady’s squad trailed by 17 points at halftime.

The Buccaneers are staging a big second half comeback on Sunday afternoon, though. Tampa Bay now trails Atlanta, 24-21, at the end of the third quarter.

Of course, a lot of Falcons vs. Patriots Super Bowl jokes are being made. Brady led the Patriots on a 25-point comeback against Atlanta for a win in Super Bowl LI.

“I’m pretty sure Tom Brady has come back from larger deficits than 17 points but I can’t swear to it,” Atlanta writer Jeff Schultz tweeted.

“i’m sure falcons fans are feeling very secure about that 17-point lead over tom brady’s team,” ESPN’s Bomani Jones added.

“Tom Brady doing Brady things 12 of 17 for 188 yards and a TD in the third quarter. Yes, the Falcons have seen this before…” Rick Stroud added.

Tampa Bay currently trails Atlanta, 24-21, at the start of the fourth quarter.

The game is airing on local FOX stations.