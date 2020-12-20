Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About Tom Brady Today

The Spun

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 29: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass in the third quarter during their game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on November 29, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Tom Brady is on the verge of completing a huge comeback against the Atlanta Falcons.

Tampa Bay got off to a stunningly bad start against the Falcons on Sunday, as Brady’s squad trailed by 17 points at halftime.

The Buccaneers are staging a big second half comeback on Sunday afternoon, though. Tampa Bay now trails Atlanta, 24-21, at the end of the third quarter.

Of course, a lot of Falcons vs. Patriots Super Bowl jokes are being made. Brady led the Patriots on a 25-point comeback against Atlanta for a win in Super Bowl LI.

“I’m pretty sure Tom Brady has come back from larger deficits than 17 points but I can’t swear to it,” Atlanta writer Jeff Schultz tweeted.

“i’m sure falcons fans are feeling very secure about that 17-point lead over tom brady’s team,” ESPN’s Bomani Jones added.

“Tom Brady doing Brady things 12 of 17 for 188 yards and a TD in the third quarter. Yes, the Falcons have seen this before…” Rick Stroud added.

Tampa Bay currently trails Atlanta, 24-21, at the start of the fourth quarter.

The game is airing on local FOX stations.


