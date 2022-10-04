Everyone's Making Same Tom Brady Prediction After Divorce News

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have hired divorce attorneys.

Per the report, Brady and Bundchen have been living separately for the past few months. They didn't even stay together during Hurricane Ian.

"I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” a source told Page Six. "I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

Once this news went public, several football fans had the same exact reaction. There's a large portion of the NFL world that believes Brady will continue playing until he's 50.

"Tom Brady is 100% playing until he’s 50 now," Joe Osborne tweeted.

"Now there's nothing stopping Tom Brady from playing till he's 50," one person said.

"Tom Brady is playing till he is 50 now, I truly believe that," another person wrote.

Coming into this season, the belief was that Brady would officially retire during the 2023 offseason. Perhaps that's not the case anymore.

For now, Brady's focus is on leading the Buccaneers to another Super Bowl title. He can worry about what's next for his career once this season is over.