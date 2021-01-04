The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About The Bucs Tonight

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady in Week 1.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers leaves the field following a loss against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Tom Brady’s squad will take on the NFC East champion in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs on Saturday night.

According to social media during the Washington vs. Philadelphia game, though, the Buccaneers might as well have a first-round bye.

Washington has not looked good against Philadelphia and its rag-tag squad on Sunday night. If the Football Team can’t hold on against the Eagles, the 6-10 Giants will win the NFC East.

What are the chances that the Bucs get upset in that first round matchup? Pretty minimal, probably.

You never know what can happen in an NFL game, but the NFC East champion will be a significant underdog against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have played some extremely good football as of late. Tom Brady and Co. led Tampa Bay to a blowout win over Atlanta in the regular season finale on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay will take on either Washington or New York in the Wild Card Round next Saturday night.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on NBC.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.