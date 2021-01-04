Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About The Bucs Tonight

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the No. 5 seed in the NFC. Tom Brady’s squad will take on the NFC East champion in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs on Saturday night.

According to social media during the Washington vs. Philadelphia game, though, the Buccaneers might as well have a first-round bye.

Washington has not looked good against Philadelphia and its rag-tag squad on Sunday night. If the Football Team can’t hold on against the Eagles, the 6-10 Giants will win the NFC East.

What are the chances that the Bucs get upset in that first round matchup? Pretty minimal, probably.

You never know what can happen in an NFL game, but the NFC East champion will be a significant underdog against the Buccaneers.

Just give the Bucs the bye into the Divisional Round. #BirdsOutsiders — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) January 4, 2021

Maybe just give the Bucs a bye instead of playing the NFC Least next week? pic.twitter.com/n3RWzNK9LA — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs ✊🏾⚖️ (@footballzebras) January 4, 2021

Bucs got the rare wild card weekend bye week as a wild card team. — Jack McDowell (@TheSevenZero_) January 4, 2021

It‘s sort of cool Brady led the Bucs to a first round bye — Andrew (@Vanderhooooov) January 4, 2021

Bucs basically got a 1st round bye 💀💀💀 — Trey Black (@trethahardwayy) January 4, 2021

The Buccaneers have played some extremely good football as of late. Tom Brady and Co. led Tampa Bay to a blowout win over Atlanta in the regular season finale on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay will take on either Washington or New York in the Wild Card Round next Saturday night.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on NBC.