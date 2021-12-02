Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers Today

The Spun

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not suspended by the NFL for his recent COVID-19 vaccine controversy.

Rodgers, who missed a game after testing positive for the virus, had told the media this summer he was “immunized” against COVID. However, Rodgers never took one of the approved vaccines; rather, he underwent homeopathic treatments and petitioned the league to have that count as being vaccinated.

Since the NFL did not approve Rodgers’ request, the QB was treated as unvaccinated. He was later fined $14,650 for violations of the league and NFLPA safety protocols.

This afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards were suspended three games for lying about their vaccination status to the league. Reaction to this news included a lot of people wondering why Brown and Edwards received harsher punishments than Rodgers.

https://twitter.com/trav_mcmanus/status/1466520371847385096?s=20

The reason for the disparity in the severity of the punishments seems to stem from the fact Rodgers technically didn’t lie to the league. He was considered unvaccinated after his appeal was denied.

Brown and Edwards, meanwhile, told the league they were vaccinated when they weren’t, meaning they likely created falsified vaccination cards. Thus, they were suspended.

Rodgers could (should?) have faced greater repercussions for his actions and for not being forthcoming publicly, but because he didn’t technically lie to the league, he was not hit as hard as Brown and Edwards were.

