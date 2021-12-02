Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers Today

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was not suspended by the NFL for his recent COVID-19 vaccine controversy.

Rodgers, who missed a game after testing positive for the virus, had told the media this summer he was “immunized” against COVID. However, Rodgers never took one of the approved vaccines; rather, he underwent homeopathic treatments and petitioned the league to have that count as being vaccinated.

Since the NFL did not approve Rodgers’ request, the QB was treated as unvaccinated. He was later fined $14,650 for violations of the league and NFLPA safety protocols.

This afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers players Antonio Brown and Mike Edwards were suspended three games for lying about their vaccination status to the league. Reaction to this news included a lot of people wondering why Brown and Edwards received harsher punishments than Rodgers.

https://twitter.com/trav_mcmanus/status/1466520371847385096?s=20

I have no problem with players getting suspended for not following rules etc but Aaron Rodgers got nothing?! — Corey Richardson (@Milesahead6) December 2, 2021

Good, but Aaron Rodgers should have faced stiffer discipline for lying about it (even if he tried to get the league to accept his wackadoodle 'immunity program') https://t.co/MMQCDFOaQ1 — Eric Schmeltzer 🇺🇸 (@JustSchmeltzer) December 2, 2021

But Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been suspended? Doesn’t make any sense. https://t.co/EeUk2pKAny — raf (@yungraf650) December 2, 2021

But Aaron Rodgers got nothing? Someone please tell me how the hell @NFL comes up with their bullsh*t punishments. https://t.co/zKqhBcMIm8 — TA (@Docket75) December 2, 2021

The reason for the disparity in the severity of the punishments seems to stem from the fact Rodgers technically didn’t lie to the league. He was considered unvaccinated after his appeal was denied.

Brown and Edwards, meanwhile, told the league they were vaccinated when they weren’t, meaning they likely created falsified vaccination cards. Thus, they were suspended.

“But Aaron Rodgers didn’t get suspended!” If you could suspend people for lying to the media there would be no games. — Jason Smith (@howaboutafresca) December 2, 2021

Just to be clear: There is an enormous difference between what Aaron Rodgers did and what Antonio Brown did. Brown actually used a fake vaccine card and *everyone* thought he was vaccinated. Rodgers misled the media, but the NFL, the Packers & his teammates all knew his status. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 2, 2021

Packers, teammates knew he was not vaxxed, and allegedly he wore a mask inside team facility.

Brown et al faked being vaxxed and put teammates and coaches and staff in danger. https://t.co/Y09tnK8HHi — Peter King (@peter_king) December 2, 2021

Rodgers could (should?) have faced greater repercussions for his actions and for not being forthcoming publicly, but because he didn’t technically lie to the league, he was not hit as hard as Brown and Edwards were.