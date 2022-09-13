Ex-NFL Quarterback Believes He's 'Motherf----r' Tom Brady Referenced

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates a 58-yard game-winning touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman #16 (not pictured) in overtime against the Buffalo Bills at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

While on an episode of HBO's The Shop in 2021, Tom Brady made an interesting comment about a team passing up on him in free agency.

Brady made headlines because he referred to an unnamed quarterback as a "motherf---er." Fans around the league were desperate to find out who he was talking about.

"There was a story - in free agency, one of the teams, they were interested, and all of a sudden, they weren't interested at the very end," Brady said. "I was sitting there thinking, 'You're sticking with that motherf---er? Are you serious?'"

Eventually, people came to the conclusion that Brady was referring to Ryan Fitzpatrick.

During an appearance on the Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Fitzpatrick revealed if he believes Brady was talking about him while on The Shop.

"I think I still am that guy," Fitzpatrick said. "If you go back to the 2019 season, the Dolphins were trying to assemble a roster that'll help them get a better draft pick next year. It's not like it would be attractive destination for Tom anyway."

Fitzpatrick added: "I still believe to this day that I am that mutha."

Thankfully, Fitzpatrick is a really good sport about this entire situation.