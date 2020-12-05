Ex-NFL Scout Has Blunt Comment On Tom Brady, Bucs

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently on their bye week, but that won’t stop the rest of the sports world from discussing their recent struggles.

Over the past month, the Buccaneers haven’t looked very good at all. They still own a 7-5 record and should make the playoffs, but there appears to be a rift between Bruce Arians and Brady behind the scenes.

Most of the blame has been placed on Arians’ shoulders in large part because he tries to throw his own players under the bus. However, former NFL scout Bucky Brooks believes the main issue for Tampa Bay is that Brady isn’t living up to the hype.

Brooks went as far as to say Tampa Bay might have “buyer’s remorse” when it comes to signing Brady to a two-year deal.

“I hope Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers kept their receipts on the Tom Brady purchase, seeing how the head coach appears to have a bit of buyer’s remorse,” Brooks said, via NFL.com. “Arians’ critical comments on his offense’s recent struggles reveal a lot about how he views his 43-year-old quarterback’s play.” When discussing Brady’s struggles this season, Brooks pointed to the way he performs in the team’s losses. In the team’s five losses this year, Brady has completed just 58.8 percent of his passes and thrown seven interceptions. On the flip side, he’s completing 68.1 percent of his pass attempts and thrown only two interceptions in Tampa Bay’s wins. The Buccaneers should still find themselves playing football this upcoming January, but all the talk about them being Super Bowl contenders has diminished due to their recent performances. Perhaps the bye week allowed Tampa Bay to correct its issues on offense. We’ll find out next weekend when Brady and the Buccaneers take on the Vikings.