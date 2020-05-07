Falcons DB Comments On Getting To Play Tom Brady

Two months ago, Tom Brady shocked the NFL world when he signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After playing his entire career with the New England Patriots, Brady is leaving the AFC for the NFC. He signed a two-year, $50 million deal with the Bucs that could pay him an extra $9 million in incentives.

The AFC South already had a future Hall of Fame quarterback in New Orleans Saints star Drew Brees. Now another is coming to bring chaos to the division.

One defensive back from the division is ready for the challenge. Atlanta Falcons defensive back Ricardo Allen made it clear he’s not shying away from Brady’s entrance into the division.

“Tom Brady is Tom Brady. You know that won’t be a walk in the park. And me? I look forward to that challenge,” Allen said via NFL insider Michael Giardi.

The Falcons fielded one of the worst defenses in the NFL last season, so Allen and company might want to step up their game in 2020.

They’ll have to welcome the challenge of competing against quarterbacks like Brees, Brady and Carolina Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

We’ll have to wait and see if the Falcons can make a playoff run this season.