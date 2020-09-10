Fanatics Reveals The Top 2 Selling Jerseys In The NFL Right Now

Patriots quarterbacks past and present are dominating the NFL jersey sales market ahead of the 2020 season, per a report from Fanatics.

Fanatics revealed on Thursday that Tom Brady and Cam Newton are in a head-to-head battle for the top-selling jersey this week. Per the same report, a jersey-sale battle has never been closer than the one between Brady and Newton.

Fanatics’ report isn’t all too surprising. Brady is playing for his first team other than the Patriots in his lengthy NFL career. No. 12 signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the off-season.

The Patriots replaced Brady with Newton – the former Panthers quarterback – earlier this year. His jersey is one of the top-two selling NFL jerseys with the 2020 season set to kick-off Thursday night, but Brady has the slight lead heading into the weekend.

@TomBrady and @CameronNewton battling it out for top NFL jersey this week– I’ve never seen it this close! Excited for NFL to be back – let’s go!! Ps who ends up with #1 selling jersey after the weekend? pic.twitter.com/z2N0vciJ5i — Michael Rubin (@MichaelGRubin) September 10, 2020

Brady and Newton were bound to dominate the jersey sales this year. The two quarterbacks are playing with new teams for the first time in their NFL careers. But it’s a bit surprising Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson aren’t in contention.

Mahomes and Jackson are two of the biggest superstars in the game today. Each has risen to the pinnacle of the NFL in a short amount of time. But heading into the 2020 season, two veterans – Brady and Newton – are dominating the NFL’s jersey sales.

The NFL’s 2020 season kicks off Thursday night in a game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.