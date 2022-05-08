Fans React To Epic Tom Brady Photo On Sunday

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - OCTOBER 03: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Like many other big names in sports and entertainment, Tom Brady is in attendance at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix today. But one photo shows that he isn't the only GOAT at Hard Rock Stadium.

A photo that Brady had taken of the event shows him posing alongside three other all-time greats in sports: Michael Jordan, Lewis Hamilton and David Beckham.

Hamilton is set to compete for Mercedes in the event tonight. Jordan made a rare public appearance just to be there. Beckham owns Inter Miami, the American soccer team that plays in Miami.

Sports fans absolutely loved seeing the four sports greats posing together. Just about everyone is calling it a herd of GOATs:

There's a case to be made that you've got the Mt. Rushmore of Sports right there. All four rank among the greatest in their respective sports.

Tom Brady and Michael Jordan are both pretty universally recognized as the greatest winners in the NFL and NBA respectively.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the greatest racers in the history of Formula One. In addition to his six titles, he also boasts the most wins in Formula One races on American soil.

David Beckham is a global soccer icon and one of the most famous ambassadors of the sport. He won six Premier League titles with Manchester United and countless individual accolades.

How would you rank the four athletes in that picture?