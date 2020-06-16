Photos: First Look At Tom Brady In His New Uniform

The thought of Tom Brady suiting up for another team other than New England never really registered with fans until this offseason. After spending two decades with the same franchise, the six-time champion signed a two-year deal with Tampa Bay.

Brady has such a huge brand and following that Tampa Bay will immediately become must-see TV this season. However, it might take fans a few weeks to get used to seeing the future Hall of Famer in a different uniform.

On Tuesday, the Buccaneers shared a few pictures of Brady in the team’s new jerseys. He’s seen wearing the red, pewter and white uniform combinations.

Although it’s probably an uncomfortable sight for fans in Foxborough, the new-look uniforms for the Buccaneers actually look really good on Brady. That doesn’t mean it feels entirely real yet, especially since the season hasn’t begun.

Check out the first pictures of Brady in a Bucs uniform here:

Tampa Bay hasn’t been a championship contender in over 15 years. Perhaps the addition of Brady will snap that long drought.

Brady is nearing the end of his career, but the legendary quarterback can still compete at a high level. It also helps that he joined a roster loaded with offensive talent.

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin form arguably the best receiving duo in football, meanwhile Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard are quite the one-two punch in their own right. Factor in Rob Gronkowski and Tyler Johnson, and the Buccaneers have enough firepower to be the top offense in the league.

We’re still not sure if the Buccaneers will live up to their expectations this fall, but the addition of Brady really spices things up in the NFC.