Florida Governor Ducks Question About Bucs QB Tom Brady

Did Florida Gov. Rob DeSantis spend the evening of June 25th with Tom Brady at Brady’s home? It still remains unclear.

The Florida governor was in Tampa last month for a bill signing ceremony. Gov. DeSantis also spent a portion of his time there to address coronavirus concerns within the Sunshine State. It’s unclear how he spent his time during the rest of his days in Tampa, though.

Some have speculated Gov. DeSantis spent time with Tom Brady at Brady’s new house. Florida Department of Law Enforcement vehicles were spotted near Brady’s home around the time the Florida governor was in Tampa.

For whatever reason, Gov. DeSantis wouldn’t confirm, nor deny as to whether he spent time getting acquainted with Tom Brady last month. But the Florida Gov. is looking forward to watching the new Bucs QB play this upcoming season.

“All I can say is I’m looking forward to the Bucs season,” DeSantis said, via TampaBay.com. “I was a fan of Tampa Bay, growing up in Pinellas County, when they had the orange uniforms, you would go to a game, they’d be playing the Bears and there would be more Bears fans than Bucs fans.”

Same here, Gov. DeSantis. We all can’t wait to watch the new-look Buccaneers this season.

Tom Brady decision’s to sign with Tampa Bay was the biggest news in the NFL this year.

We’ll see if No. 12 is able to win a Super Bowl with the Bucs as he did six times with the New England Patriots.