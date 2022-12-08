Football World Reacts To Byron Leftwich's Answer Thursday

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich before the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 6-6 and in first place in the NFC South despite having one of the worst scoring offenses in the NFL.

Offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich has struggled to help his unit put points on the board all season, but Tampa Bay has often looked best when operating a hurry-up attack. That's what Tom Brady used to direct two late touchdown drives in Monday night's 17-16 comeback win over New Orleans.

Leftwich was asked on Thursday if a team would be able to go up-tempo for an entire NFL game, and after he said he "believes so," proceeded to go into a longish monologue on the importance of scoring more points than the other team.

FOX Sports' Greg Auman has a transcript of Leftwich's fairly obvious commentary.

Not surprisingly, people seem to be scratching their heads at this.

"Dude was so close to a head coaching gig last offseason and now this," tweeted author Daniel Kelley.

"Huge, if true," another person added sarcastically.

"The fact that we are .500 as a team is Tom Brady’s most impressive accomplishment. Not 7 rings, it’s this," added a Bucs fan.

"People are on this but TB has the highest pass rate in the entire league, this reads to me more like coach that is obligated to speak in response to a question," said NFL Network's Patrick Claybon in defense of Leftwich.

A few other people shared the infamous Trent Dilfer ESPN clip where the former Bucs quarterback said "you can not lose games in the NFL and still win."

"This guy just got a D1 college job. Things looking up for Byron," one said.

Leftwich has been under fire from Bucs fans all season. Fortunately, he still has TB12 at his disposal and a few weeks to get some things sorted out before the postseason gets underway.