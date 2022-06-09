Football World Reacts To Tom Brady's Rob Gronkowski Comments

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

During this Thursday's media session, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was asked about Rob Gronkowski's future in the NFL. The All-Pro tight end has not yet decided if he'll play this season.

Brady has a very close relationship with Gronkowski off the field. Although he'd love to have him back, he will not pressure Gronkowski into re-signing with the Buccaneers for another season.

"I think it’s just obviously totally up to him and we’d all obviously love to play with him but he’s got to make the best decision for himself and he knows that," Brady said. "Anyone who cares about him knows that he’s doing what’s right for him which is trying to figure it out.

"We don’t have training camp for about six weeks so whatever he’s got to do to figure it out and I think we’ll be hopeful if he does and if he doesn’t we still got to go out there and figure out what to do."

Even though Brady didn't give any indication as to whether or not Gronkowski will return for the 2022 season, some fans believe he already knows the answer.

Of course, it's possible that Brady simply doesn't know if Gronkowski wants to play football this fall.

Either way, Brady is doing a good job of keeping his cards close to the vest.

During the 2021 season, Gronkowski had 55 receptions for 802 yards and six touchdowns.

There's no doubt Gronkowski can still perform at a high level. Does he have the desire to play another year though? That's the question that he needs to answer fairly soon.