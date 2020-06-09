Former Bucs DT Gerald McCoy Shares Honest Comment On Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are counting on Tom Brady to turn the clock back to the team’s early 2000s heyday. But what if time has begun running out on Brady?

It’s a possibility that new Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Gerald McCoy raised on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” this afternoon. A Buccaneer star from 2010-18, McCoy signed with the Cowboys this offseason after one year with the Carolina Panthers.

Brady will turn 43 in August and showed some potential signs of physical decline with the Patriots last season. However, he also did not have the stable of receivers and tight ends in New England that he’ll have with the Bucs this year.

Still, McCoy is wary of simply saying Brady will be better because his supporting cast is better, because “Father Time is undefeated.”

“His supporting cast was not what it has been in the past, and I know, you know, you hear Shannon Sharpe always say, ‘This guy, if you looked in the dictionary, if it says do more with less, you should see Tom Brady.’ Yes, but that’s younger Tom Brady, where he wasn’t older, his arm was still strong. You know, his body was still up to par. He’s gotten older. And I think people forget, Father Time is undefeated, even for Tom Brady. “Muhammad Ali, Father Time kicked in. I know LeBron, I don’t know where he came from, he’s not from Earth. I don’t know where he came from, but Father Time has not kicked in with him yet. Father Time kicks in for everybody. Do I believe Tom Brady is still a winning quarterback? Absolutely. Do I believe Tom Brady can win 10-plus games? Absolutely. Is it yet to be seen? I don’t know.”

This isn’t the first time McCoy has commented on Brady’s age. However, the last time he did it in 2018, his remarks were a little more flattering.

“He just will not age,” McCoy said two years ago, on NFL Network. “I don’t know if it’s the Benjamin Button’s disease or whatever it is, man. It’s like reversed. It’s like he’s getting younger, man.”

Unfortunately, the Bucs and Cowboys don’t play this season, so we won’t get to see McCoy and Brady on the field together unless their teams face off in the playoffs.