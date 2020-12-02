Former Bucs Player Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

Earlier this week, police arrested a former Tampa Bay Buccaneers player on troubling charges.

According to a report from the Tampa Bay Times, police arrested former offensive lineman Chris Hovan. Police accused the longtime NFL player of driving while impaired with a child in the car.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday night. After police pulled Hovan over, he allegedly “showed signs of impairment” while performing field sobriety tests, the report said.

Unfortunately, this is where things get even scarier. According to the report, Hovan had a blood alcohol content of .31. That means he was driving a vehicle with his child in the at nearly four times the legal BAC limit.

Chris Hovan was driving around with a .31 BAC and his kid in the car https://t.co/OySSbbmi3x — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 2, 2020

From the report:

“He was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge and a felony charge of child neglect. The child, whose name was not released by the Sheriff’s Office, was in the passenger seat when deputies stopped Hovan. The child was not injured.”

Hovan started his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings after the game selected him with the No. 25 pick in the 2000 NFL draft.

He eventually played for the Buccaneers and St. Louis Rams before retiring from the league following the 2010 season.

Following his NFL career, Hovan joined the South Florida Bulls as an assistant coach. He eventually went on to coach in the Canadian Football League and the AFL.