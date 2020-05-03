Former Bucs QB Coach Weighs In On Jameis Winston’s NFL Future

Jameis Winston made the gutsy decision to take a deal with the New Orleans Saints as a backup for 2020.

But Winston’s supporters don’t seem to think that he’ll be riding the bench for long. In a recent interview, former Bucs QBs coach Mike Bajakian believes that Winston will be “back on track” soon.

Bajakian explained to Lance Medow on Mad Dog Sports Radio on Sirius XM that while he was in Tampa Bay, he saw a level of competitiveness, intelligence and ability in Winston that makes him an ideal quarterback. He conceded that the interceptions were a problem, but believes Winston is a player you can build around.

Bajakian was the Bucs QBs coach for Winston’s first four years under former Lovie Smith and Dirk Koetter. The Bucs went 21-33 during those years, but Winston averaged over 4,000 yards, 25 touchdowns and 17 interceptions per 16 games.

Via 247Sports:

“Jameis, he’s got some many positives about him,” Bajakian said. “One of them is his competitiveness, his drive (and) he works at it. He’s one of the hardest working QB’s I’ve ever been around. Highly intelligent, so the opportunity for growth is there. When you are motivated by being a competitor and you’re highly intelligent and you have a great work ethic, that leads to coachability. What I’d say is, the ability is definitely there. That’s why when I received those phone calls from numerous people around the NFL, I had no hesitation to put my stamp on him. I think you’re getting a guy who frankly, if I was still in the NFL, I’d sign him in a heartbeat to be my starting quarterback. Not just a stop gap, but as a guy to really build into the future with. That was our thought in 2015. Yeah the interceptions were a problem but I think he’ll get back on track there.”

But despite leading the NFL in passing yards this past year, Winston was not re-signed after the season. The Bucs signed Tom Brady to a big contract instead.

Now that he’s a member of the Saints, Winston may find starts hard to come by behind Drew Brees. But just as Teddy Bridgewater was able to parlay his chances into a new starting gig, Winston could find similar opportunities.

Did Jameis Winston make the right choice in joining the Saints?