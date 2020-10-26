Former Bucs Star Has Cool Message For This Year’s Team

The Bucs look the part of a Super Bowl contender, which is a pleasant surprise for former Tampa Bay star defensive tackle Gerald McCoy.

McCoy’s been paying close attention to his former team this season. After all, he has plenty of time on his hands after he suffered a season-ending injury with the Cowboys that ultimately led to his release earlier this year. McCoy posted an awesome message on Monday afternoon for his former team, the Buccaneers.

“Man them @Buccaneerstaking off,” McCoy said on Twitter. “Big shout out to all the fellas man. I’ve watched them work for years and they all deserve it. @TomBrady has entered the MVP race and Lavonte and @DevinWhite__40 are in DPOY discussion. Keep it going boys. Just getting started!!”

It’s a shame McCoy isn’t apart of the current Bucs team. He spent nine years with Tampa Bay before signing with the Carolina Panthers in 2019. He then joined the Cowboys ahead of the 2020 season before suffering a bizarre season-ending injury during preseason camp.

The Bucs have plenty of reason to be confident in how the rest of the season will play out. Quarterback Tom Brady has all the weapons and help he needs to lead Tampa Bay on a Super Bowl run.

The Bucs are off to a 5-2 start this season with wins over Carolina, Denver, Los Angeles, Green Bay and Las Vegas.

All NFL fans are looking forward to Week 12 when the Bucs take on AFC powerhouse Kansas City. The game could wind up being a Super Bowl preview.