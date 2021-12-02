Former FOX Sports Executive Names “Dream Super Bowl” Matchup

There are six weeks left in the 2021 NFL regular season and the Super Bowl contenders are starting separate themselves from the field. But for one former executive from FOX Sports, there’s a potential matchup that he and others are practically salivating over.

Speaking to Yahoo Sports, former FOX Sports executive Patrick Crakes identified a New England Patriots vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers matchup as “the dream” Super Bowl. “It’s absolutely the dream Super Bowl,” Crakes said.

Crake explained that big Super Bowl numbers require casual interest. Since the Patriots have a national brand and Bucs QB Tom Brady is a national brand, they can drive viewers from the biggest markets:

“The Super Bowl is the biggest general-market viewing event in the country,” Crakes said. “To really drive big numbers, you need the casual person to be interested.

“Brady is a national brand. The Patriots under Belichick are a national brand. Market size certainly matters, but these teams will attract more than enough viewers in the biggest markets. Everyone who is a casual football fan would watch Tom Brady play the Patriots in the Super Bowl.”

Are you ready for a potential Bucs-Patriots Super Bowl? TV execs are 👀 “It’s absolutely the dream Super Bowl.” From @JeffEisenberg ➡️ https://t.co/nF5tMOZgOL pic.twitter.com/62diXHGdLO — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 2, 2021

The numbers from this year alone bear out that a Super Bowl between the Bucs and Patriots would be massive. Their meeting on Sunday Night Football back in October set viewership numbers not seen in nearly a decade.

The storylines would also write themselves: Brady seeking back-to-back Super Bowl wins, against the team he left in 2020. Mac Jones seeking to become the first rookie quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl.

There’s all kinds of potential there.

Is Bucs-Patriots the dream Super Bowl matchup?