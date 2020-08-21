Former “Last Chance U” Star Reportedly Carted Off The Field

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver John Franklin III has had a long road to the NFL that included a feature on Last Chance U.

But Franklin’s NFL dream may have hit yet another snag on the practice field today. According to NFL insider Dov Kleiman, Franklin was carted off the practice field today.

John Franklin’s 2015 college football campaign was featured during a season of Last Chance U. At the time, he was the quarterback at East Mississippi Community College following two years at Florida State.

After a relatively successful season at East Mississippi, Franklin transferred to Auburn. But the kind of role he wanted continued to elude him. He switched to wide receiver and transferred to FAU, where he showed off his skills as a gadget player.

John Franklin went undrafted in 2018 and signed with the Chicago Bears. He never saw the field for Chicago and spent most of his first year in the NFL on the practice squad.

Franklin joined the Buccaneers during the 2019 regular season after being waived by the Chicago Bears before the season. He saw the active roster for the first time ever in Week 17, when he made his first NFL appearance. Franklin rushed once for 11 yards in a loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Hopefully Franklin’s injury isn’t too serious, but any injury that keeps him off the field will be a frustrating one.

Keeping his NFL dream alive just a lot more difficult.