Former NFL General Manager: Tom Brady Could Be "Package Deal" With 1 Coach This Offseason

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady is set to be a free agent once the 2022 season is over. If he wants to continue playing football, there should be at least a few teams interested in him.

On Tuesday's edition of "Get Up" on ESPN, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum threw out an interesting hypothetical for the upcoming offseason.

Tannenbaum believes Brady could potentially be a "package deal" with former Saints head coach Sean Payton.

"Let's remember this, Greeny: Sean Payton and Tom Brady have the same agent," Tannebaum said. "They could be a package deal. There are a number of teams out there - Carolina, New Orleans, maybe Las Vegas, Arizona - that could be looking for possibly a head coach and a quarterback. I think this is really intriguing."

Payton stepped down from his role with the Saints this past January. He has hinted at a return to coaching several times this year.

Brady and Payton were linked to the Miami Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. That rumor was eventually shut down.

Although there's no guarantee Brady will return for another season, the thought of him teaming up with Payton is intriguing. We saw how lethal Payton was as a play-caller in New Orleans with Drew Brees as his quarterback.