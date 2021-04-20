The Buccaneers obviously aren’t in need of a quarterback at the moment. But it’d be wise for Tampa Bay to find its quarterback of the future in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

How much longer is Tom Brady going to play football? Who knows. The veteran quarterback will turn 44 years old just a month before the 2021 season. He’s currently on contract through the end of the 2022 season.

Long story short, Brady’s going to keep playing until he gets hurt, gets bored or stops winning. The Buccaneers, in the meantime, should start to invest in a longterm plan at quarterback through the 2021 NFL Draft, according to former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum.

Tannebaum believes the Buccaneers should go after former Stanford quarterback Davis Mills in the upcoming draft.

“What a roll that Jason Licht’s been on, the general manager of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — acquires Tom Brady, wins the Super Bowl, brings ’em all back, Shaq Barrett, (Chris) Godwin, everybody — and let’s keep it going, Jason, get your quarterback of the future,” Tannenbaum said during Tuesday’s episode of ESPN’s Get Up!, via 247Sports. “It’s a surprise, but take Davis Mills. And here’s why — get the fifth year on his contract. Let him sit behind Tom Brady. He’s talented … he’s been hurt. It’s the ideal situation to sit for a year or two and then let Tom Brady hand the baton to Davis Mills. And now, if you’re Tampa Bay, hopefully you have quarterback continuity for the next decade.”

Davis Mills has high upside, but is also a risk (as most prospects are).

The Bucs can afford to take such risks and even strike out on some, considering Tom Brady doesn’t appear to be going anywhere anytime soon.

Mills makes a lot of sense for a team like Tampa Bay.