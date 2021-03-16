Former NFL GM Predicts Where Julian Edelman Will Go

The New England Patriots added two wide receivers as part of their free agency spree on Monday. Meanwhile, Julian Edelman remains on the roster.

Edelman, who turns 35 in May, has one year remaining on his contract with New England. He was still productive when he played in 2020, but the problem was, he didn’t do that often.

Edelman missed 10 games due to injury last fall, the most he’s ever missed in one campaign. As much as he’s contributed to the Patriots over the years, the team could save roughly $2.7 million by releasing Edelman this offseason.

If that happens, ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum thinks there is one logical destination for the slot receiver: Tampa Bay. This morning, Tannenbaum laid out his case for why Edelman might reunite with Tom Brady.

“Tom Brady. Julian Edelman. When we connect the dots, it makes a lot of sense,” Tannenbaum said. “Antonio Brown wasn’t re-signed, Edelman is now expendable. It’s another ex-Patriot going to Tampa Bay with Tom Brady. It makes a lot of sense to me when you connect the dots.”

.@RealTannenbaum is connecting the dots, and he believes Julian Edelman will go to the Buccaneers with Antonio Brown unsigned. pic.twitter.com/opGFSA8pQM — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) March 16, 2021

A fun hypothetical scenario, but the Pats just as easily could hang on to Edelman. He’s still relatively cheap, and the team has ample cap space remaining.

Also, Edelman is as reliable as it gets when he is on the field, so his presence could be helpful for whoever is starting at quarterback for New England.