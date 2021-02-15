Former NFL GM Proposes Top Option For J.J. Watt

Now that JJ Watt is a free agent there are approximately 31 NFL teams out there who would love to sign the all-world pass rusher. But one former NFL GM believes there’s a top option no one is talking about.

On Monday’s edition of ESPN’s Get Up, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum named the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a top option to sign JJ Watt. He feels that the Bucs “check every box” and would give Watt what he wants – a shot at winning a Super Bowl.

“Tampa Bay, immediately overnight, has become this incredible destination,” Tannenbaum said, via 247Sports. “They check every box. Obviously you have a chance to win. You’re playing with Tom Brady. But Bruce Arians is really key to this. Bruce Arians takes care of veteran players. He had Tom Brady miss some practices just so he wasn’t worn out.

“There’s no state income tax in Florida. You practice on grass. You play on grass. It checks every box. I know they want to keep Shaq Barrett, but if Shaq Barrett’s price gets too high, you can say, ‘you know what, JJ Watt’s not the same player Shaq Barrett is but 15-20 snaps a game, he can rush the passer.’”

The Bucs would be a pretty obvious choice option that would give Watt everything he wants. They’ve already demonstrated that they’ll be contenders in 2021, and should have enough cap space to make a deal viable, per OverTheCap.

Watt is a five-time All-Pro and a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. He has 101 sacks in his incredible career, but was limited to five in 16 games last year – a career low for a full season.

But Watt will still only be 32 when the 2021 NFL season starts. Assuming the injuries haven’t taken too much of a toll, he should be capable of reaching double-digit sacks.

And in Todd Bowles’ defensive system, he could become an absolute terror once again.

Would JJ Watt be a good fit for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?