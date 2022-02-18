Earlier this month, Tom Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 seasons in the league.

In the weeks since he decided to hang up his cleats, some of Brady’s former teammates have given their take on his retirement. On Friday afternoon, a former New England Patriots player provided some interesting information.

Former Patriots offensive lineman Rich Ohrnberger detailed Brady’s exit from Tampa. He suggested Brady’s relationship with head coach Bruce Arians was out of its “honeymoon” stage.

“Heard some interesting things recently,” he said in a message on Twitter. “The Tom Brady & Bruce Arians honeymoon was over in Tampa. The retirement announcement wasn’t because of the trouble seeing eye to eye on the offensive game planning, but the relationship was souring.”

Heard some interesting things recently… The Tom Brady & Bruce Arians honeymoon was over in Tampa. The retirement announcement wasn't because of the trouble seeing eye to eye on the offensive game planning, but the relationship was souring. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) February 18, 2022

Ohrnberger went on to detail why Brady and Arians’ relationship was starting to fray. According to him, Arians was critical of game plans Brady put together with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich.

“Apparently, while Arians was rehabbing the achilles in the early mornings, offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Brady would work on the week’s game plan,” Ohrnberger said. “Arians would later come in and take the red pen to work they’d done. The QB and OC felt undermined, there was tension.”

Could a strained relationship with Bruce Arians have forced Tom Brady into retirement? It’s highly unlikely, but anything is possible in the NFL.

Will Tom Brady be back with a different team next season?