Former Patriots Star Thinks Buccaneers Should Fire Bruce Arians

Life without Bill Belichick isn’t as easy as Tom Brady thought it’d be. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are firmly in the mix for a playoff berth this season, but there’s a rift between Brady and Bruce Arians.

Following this past Monday’s loss to the Rams, Arians made some interesting comments to the media about Brady getting confused by coverages.

“Other than the deep ball, I think he’s getting confused a few times with coverage that might be causing some inaccurate balls,” Arians told reporters. “I don’t see it at all in practice. We’re not missing the deep ball at all in practice – that’s for sure. It’s just a matter on Sundays of hitting them.”

Brady has spent two decades in the NFL, so it’s tough to imagine that he’s getting confused by coverages. He hasn’t played too well in recent weeks, but ESPN’s Rob Ninkovich doesn’t believe Brady is the problem in Tampa. On the other hand, he thinks Arians could be running out of time with the Buccaneers.

“Bruce Arians at this point, he’s not cutting it,” Ninkovich said on ESPN’s Get Up. “All his interviews he’s throwing his players under the bus…I don’t think Tom Brady gets confused by coverages.”

Tom Brady's former teammate @ninko50 thinks TB12 needs a new head coach. "Brcue Arians at this point, he's not cutting it. … I don't think Tom Brady gets confused by coverages." pic.twitter.com/Hoq6LXBp5z — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 27, 2020

It’s not a surprise to see Ninkovich come to the defense of his former teammate.

Arians’ inability to take any responsibility for the Buccaneers’ losses this season is baffling. His coaching style is completely different from Belichick’s, that’s for sure.

All eyes will be on Tampa Bay this weekend as it takes on Kansas City.