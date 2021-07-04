Look: Fourth Of July Is Extra Special Day For Tom Brady

July 4 is more than just Independence Day for Tom Brady and his family. It’s also the legendary quarterback’s mother’s birthday.

Brady and his mom Galynn are extremely close. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has spoken about their relationship over the years, including when Galynn battled breast cancer several years ago.

This morning, Brady posted a heartfelt birthday message to his mom on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday Mom. We are so blessed to have your love, support and nurture us in all that we do!” he wrote. “You are the best example of unconditional love in our lives and so happy we are all together on this Fourth of July!”

Not sure what the Brady family is up to this July 4, but they’re likely spending the day together.

Happy birthday Mrs. Brady!