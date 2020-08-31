FOX Decides On Week 1 Game For Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

We’re less than two weeks away from the start of the 2020 NFL regular season.

The NFL’s 2020 season will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 10 when the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Houston Texans. The first full Sunday of the 2020 season is set for Sept. 13.

Tom Brady’s first game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will highlight that first regular season Sunday. The NFC South contenders will take on the division favorite in the New Orleans Saints.

FOX has decided on its broadcasting team for that Week 1 game. Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will be on the call for that season-opening contest.

Tampa Bay has a lot of new pieces to work with on offense this season. The Bucs signed Tom Brady to a two-year, $50 million deal in free agency. They’ve also brought in Rob Gronkowski and LeSean McCoy, among other players.

Still, the team has work to do before the season opener.

Arians wasn’t happy with the offense’s performance in a weekend scrimmage.

“Defense made the plays all day,” Arians said. “I don’t know if the offense made any plays. [They] might have been reading their press clippings that they’re so good, because they didn’t show up today.”

But hey, it’s just practice.

New Orleans and Tampa Bay are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sept. 13. The game will be on FOX.