FOX Reveals It Has Something Coming With Tom Brady

In case you haven’t seen enough of Tom Brady on television, FOX is putting together a series that’ll focus on the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

FOX Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier recently teased an unscripted series with Brady. He announced the news during a presentation.

“We also have an unscripted project with Tom Brady, yes, that Tom Brady,” Collier said, via Deadline.

There aren’t many details out right now about this series, but people are trying their best to predict what this project may look like. It could very well take fans through Brady’s NFL career and the obstacles he faced to get to this point. If that’s the case, it could be similar to the ‘The Last Dance,’ a series that highlighted Michael Jordan’s incredible run with the Chicago Bulls.

Deadline is reporting that Brady’s series with FOX might be produced by Kinetic Content, which is responsible for ‘Love Is Blind’ and ‘Married At First Sight.’

It’s also possible that Brady’s own production company, 199 Productions, plays a major role in the development of this project.

FOX isn’t the only company putting together a series for Brady. Last year, ESPN announced that its making a nine-part documentary series for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback. That series will be called ‘Man in the Arena.’

