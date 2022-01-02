FOX’s Sideline Report Of Antonio Brown Is Pretty Wild

The fallout from the blowup with Antonio Brown at MetLife Stadium has led to some fascinating reports from what happened.

By now you’ve probably heard that Brown tore his pads and shirt off and did a little dance in the endzone before leaving the field. But that situation could have been even more wild according to one report.

FOX reported that stadium security initially thought that Brown was a fan who had stepped onto the field. They were apparently getting ready to tackle Brown before realizing who it was.

It’s hard to imagine what a wild scene it would’ve been at MetLife if stadium security had chased after Brown. Or if he got tackled at all. Though knowing Brown and his elusiveness, he probably could’ve dodged them.

“Let’s be honest AB woulda made em miss,” one fan replied.

“Imagine if they tackled him and he started swinging lmfaooo,” another fan said.

“We were seconds away from seeing the greatest clip of all time,” wrote a third.

Fan speculation is running wild about Antonio Brown right now. Just about everyone agrees that the Pro Bowl wide receiver has completely lost his mind.

“How did Tomlin keep him in check?” one fan replied.

“AB would’ve committed assault if a guard tried to tackle him,” wrote another.

There have been some wild moments in NFL history. This has to rank among the most insane.