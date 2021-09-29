Free Agent CB Richard Sherman Has Announced His New Team

Free agent cornerback Richard Sherman will be joining the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he announced Wednesday morning.

Sherman, who met with Tampa Bay on Tuesday, spent the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Both the Niners and Seattle Seahawks, Richard’s team from 2011-17, also showed interest in signing the five-time Pro Bowler.

However, Sherman opted to join the Bucs instead, where he’ll now have a chance to help Tom Brady win back-to-back titles. Brady reportedly reached out to Sherman about joining the team.

“I went with the best offer I had, the best opportunity to go out there and put some great tape on, to lead another group,” Sherman said. “I feel comfortable and confident in my abilities to go out there and execute and help that team win.”

Tampa Bay (2-1) will face the New England Patriots on Sunday night in Foxboro. We’ll see if Sherman will have a role on defense in that game, or if the Bucs wait until Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins to use him.

A fifth-round pick out of Stanford in 2011, Sherman has earned All-Pro honors five times, including first-team All-Pro on three occasions.

With the Bucs banged up in the secondary, the 33-year-old cover man should be able to play a sizable role the rest of the season.