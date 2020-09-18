Friday Injury Update For Bucs WR Chris Godwin

It looks like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ receiving corps will be at 100-percent for their home opener against the Carolina Panthers after all.

According to Bucs insider Rick Stroud, Pro Bowl wide receiver Chris Godwin was at practice on Friday after returning from the NFL concussion protocol. Godwin missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to the concussion, and his status for Sunday was iffy.

In Sunday’s 34-23 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Godwin had a team-best six catches for 79 yards. He picked up right where he left off last year after making his first Pro Bowl.

After that disheartening loss to the Saints, the Bucs hope to get back on track against another NFC South rival. Based on how pedestrian the offense looked, having all of their weapons on the field will be a huge plus.

Last year Godwin was Tampa Bay’s leading receiver in the high-octane offense with Jameis Winston under center. He had 86 catches for 1,333 yards and nine touchdowns – all team leads.

Godwin, Mike Evans, OJ Howard, Rob Gronkowski, Leonard Fournette, Ronald Jones and LeSean McCoy are just a few of the weapons Tom Brady has at his disposal this year. On paper, it’s a group that should be among the elite NFL offenses this year.

But plenty of great teams have been undone by injuries before. This Tampa Bay dream team could come apart just as easily – and almost everyone on that list has an injury history.

How good can the Bucs be with a completely healthy roster?