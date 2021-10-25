Full Deal For Fan Who Gave Back Tom Brady’s Football Revealed

The fan who caught the ball from Tom Brady‘s 600th-career touchdown pass during yesterday’s game wound up giving it back to the legendary quarterback.

Given that the souvenir had an estimated value of around $500,000, Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking the ball and giving the fan nothing in return was a non-starter.

The Buccaneers reportedly pledged to give the fan some compensation for taking the memento back from him. Today we learned exactly what that entails.

According to Darren Rovell of The Action Network, the fan, Byron Kennedy, will be receiving quite a bit of swag from the team. The compensation includes:

Two signed Tom Brady jerseys

A signed Tom Brady helmet,

A signed Mike Evans jersey,

Mike Evans’ cleats from the game,

A $1,000 Bucs team store credit,

Two season tickets for the remainders of the 2021 season

Two season tickets for the 2022 season

But NFL fans still aren’t satisfied with the deal. Many are pointing out that the fan still got fleeced given the six-figure value of the ball:

“I’d have asked for season tickets for life, at least $1K in cash, and some extra signed stuff. His biggest mistake was giving the ball up before making a deal,” one fan replied.

“Kid got ripped off. That ball could go for millions in a few years,” another wrote.

“Awful deal. Should’ve never given up the ball,” a third replied.

It seems unlikely that the fan will ever get anywhere close to full value for the ball from the team itself. This incident will probably serve as a lesson to NFL fans around the country: Don’t give teams their souvenirs back.