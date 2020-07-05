Former NFL Team President Has Reportedly Died At 73

A former NFL team president and longtime senior level executive reportedly died at 73 earlier this week.

Gay Culverhouse, the former Buccaneers president and senior executive, passed away at her home in Fernandina Beach, Florida, according to the New York Times. A family spokesperson confirmed the death to The Times, via ESPN.

The former Buccaneers executive had been battling myelofibrosis, a form of chronic leukemia inhibiting the production of red blood cells. Culverhouse was diagnosed in 2003 and was originally given just five years to live.

Tampa Bay owner Bryan Glazer released a heartfelt message on Culverhouse’s passing.

“We are saddened to hear of the passing of Gay Culverhouse earlier this week,” Glazer said. “During her family’s ownership of the Buccaneers, Gay was a leading figure in and around the Tampa Bay community who was defined by her compassion for helping others. Her tireless work as an advocate for retired NFL players is also an important part of her personal legacy. We send our heartfelt condolences to her children, Leigh and Chris, and the entire Culverhouse family.”

Gay Culverhouse was a trailblazer for nearly a decade as the president and senior executive for the Bucs. https://t.co/msKxPIsHK2 — Tampa Bay Times (@TB_Times) July 3, 2020

Culverhouse joined the Tampa Bay franchise in 1986, 12 years after her father was awarded the expansion team. She was with the team until 1994 and later served as an advocate for the players, appearing at a a House Judiciary hearing for head injuries in 2009.

From Hugh Culverhouse, Jr., on the passing of his sister, Gay Culverhouse, on Wednesday.

“Gay was an individual. None of society's boundaries stopped her. She did what she felt was right, regardless of consequences to her." — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) July 3, 2020

Our thoughts are with her friends and family.